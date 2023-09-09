Super League Gaming’s (SLGG) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Super League Gaming’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, September 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 8th.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 423.89% and a negative return on equity of 171.32%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super League Gaming

In other Super League Gaming news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $40,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,782,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,854.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 558,687 shares of company stock valued at $223,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.