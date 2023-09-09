Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $719-$721 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.24 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.59.

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.51, a P/E/G ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,017,680.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,562 shares of company stock worth $19,850,890 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

