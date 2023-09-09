Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Heath Byrd Sells 3,800 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, August 31st, Heath Byrd sold 100 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $5,406.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 1.81. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $62.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

