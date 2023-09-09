Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 5th

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.
Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 1,589,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 893,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
