Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMMNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

About Siemens Healthineers

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $31.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

