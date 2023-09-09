Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMMNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.13) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.20.
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
