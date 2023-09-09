Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $607,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $25,311,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $4,285,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.