Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 756.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

