SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $23.72 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 8.5% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,485,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,471. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

