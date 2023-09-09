Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROIC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

ROIC opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,625,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,174,000 after purchasing an additional 330,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after buying an additional 366,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 4,582,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after buying an additional 1,017,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

