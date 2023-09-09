Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Darlene Knight Acquires 13,000 Shares

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Knight acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,260.00 ($33,716.13).

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Reliance Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Reliance Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Featured Articles

