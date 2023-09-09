Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Pulmonx stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,083,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,545 shares of company stock valued at $503,221 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $13,669,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $12,813,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 2,628.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 927,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 375.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 395,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

