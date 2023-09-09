Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of PFGC opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $362,480. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,645,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,901 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 102,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

