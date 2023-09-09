PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.66

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $50.58, with a volume of 603521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

PBF Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,569,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

