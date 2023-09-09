Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.82. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after purchasing an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CASH

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.