Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 15.27 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

