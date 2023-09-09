Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 92,258 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.3% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $289,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $480.77. 1,858,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,268. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

Get Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.