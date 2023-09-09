Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Acquires 1,440 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 842.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $98.62 on Friday, reaching $6,307.19. 27,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,260.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,867.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,816.55 and a 52 week high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $123.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $663,707,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

