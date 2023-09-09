Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.72.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $126.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

