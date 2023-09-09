Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODDGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,069,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 680,200 shares.The stock last traded at $37.10 and had previously closed at $39.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODD. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Sunday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

Featured Articles

