Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $195.87

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $195.87 and last traded at $196.06, with a volume of 244410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.52. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. American National Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

