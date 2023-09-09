NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get NMI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NMI

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NMI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.