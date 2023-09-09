NewLake Capital Partners’ (NLCP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 price objective on the stock.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:NLCP opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

NewLake Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

