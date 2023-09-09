National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $324.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in National Beverage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIZZ

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.