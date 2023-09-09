Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,604,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,523 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MS traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. 6,131,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,132. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

