Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

