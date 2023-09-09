Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 19,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 42,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

