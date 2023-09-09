Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,425 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

