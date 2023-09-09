Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

