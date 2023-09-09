Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 47,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 179,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 963,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,460,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

