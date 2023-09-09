Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.30.

NYSE MODN opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74. Model N has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. Research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,313.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $149,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,705,313.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $76,022.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,867.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $919,196 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 193.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 427,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,129,000 after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

