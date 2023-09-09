Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 4,208,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,919. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

