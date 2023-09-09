Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Medifast has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 86.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Medifast to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Medifast Stock Performance

MED opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $68,920.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medifast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 57.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 83.2% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 28,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 25.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

