Mark C. Biderman Sells 10,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARI opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $5,537,625,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.