Mark C. Biderman Sells 10,000 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2023

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARIGet Free Report) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARI opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at $5,537,625,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.