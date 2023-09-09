Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,707 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day moving average of $434.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

