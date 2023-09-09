Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 157,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UHS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.7 %

UHS stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 934,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,002. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.