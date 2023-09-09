Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,180.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,194.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.8% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,202,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,910,000 after buying an additional 963,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.09. 46,271,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,660,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

