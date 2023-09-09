Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 408,394 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 408,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,384,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $35.88. 2,267,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

