Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $17.42 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 450,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,049,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

