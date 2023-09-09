Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $103,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.98. 15,373,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,534,637. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

