Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $31.15 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 269.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,590 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,570 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $31,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $244,608.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,831,654. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.