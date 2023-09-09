Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $180.25 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,728 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Adobe worth $180,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $560.36. 2,265,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.74 and its 200-day moving average is $434.78.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.57.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

