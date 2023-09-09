Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 1,328,591 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,328,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,697,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Gold Fields as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.28. 3,173,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.