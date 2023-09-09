Lauer Wealth LLC Invests $31,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $99.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

