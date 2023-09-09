Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $86.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $81.71 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $907.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,043.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after buying an additional 122,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after buying an additional 97,654 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 317,623 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 297,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after buying an additional 59,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

