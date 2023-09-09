Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 1,565 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

