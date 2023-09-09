Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of KGS opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton purchased 2,500 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 5,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,350 shares of company stock valued at $328,117.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

