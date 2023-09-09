KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley Sells 500 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $497.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

