Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KGSPY

Kingspan Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $85.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.