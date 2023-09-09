Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JUSHF. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jushi in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Jushi has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 77.33% and a negative return on equity of 308.61%. Analysts forecast that Jushi will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

