Jonathan Sheena Sells 5,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,929,296.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $221,100.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Jonathan Sheena sold 233 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $11,081.48.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $276,871.01.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,357 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 473.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

